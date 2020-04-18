Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.97. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

