Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

