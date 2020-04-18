Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 14.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Echostar stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

