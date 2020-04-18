Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.13 Million Position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.29% of American River Bankshares worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRB opened at $10.41 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRB shares. TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

