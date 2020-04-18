Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

