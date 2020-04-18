Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 413,170 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

