Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.17 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $14,733,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.