Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $188,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

