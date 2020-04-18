Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 311,500.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

