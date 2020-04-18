Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

