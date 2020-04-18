Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

LC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.