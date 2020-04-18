Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,686 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3,445.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $9.95 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $332.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter.

SRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

