Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 276,733 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 183,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

TC Pipelines stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

