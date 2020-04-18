Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMF. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $617,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VFMF opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41.

