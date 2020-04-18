Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $29.28

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $29.28. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 117,101 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

