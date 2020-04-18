ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Up to $24.46

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $24.46. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 296,237 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

