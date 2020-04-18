Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $5.76. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 60,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.