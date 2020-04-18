China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.57. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,497,267 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.