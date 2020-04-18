Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 4.7%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25, 44,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,724,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Get Microvision alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.