Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25, 44,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,724,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Shares Gap Up to $29.28
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Shares Gap Up to $29.28
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Up to $24.46
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Up to $24.46
Applied DNA Sciences Shares Gap Up to $5.76
Applied DNA Sciences Shares Gap Up to $5.76
China Pharma Shares Gap Up to $0.57
China Pharma Shares Gap Up to $0.57
Microvision Trading Down 4.7%
Microvision Trading Down 4.7%
RigNet Stock Price Down 11.9%
RigNet Stock Price Down 11.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report