RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Down 11.9%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) shares dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 55,090 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 224,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
