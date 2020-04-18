RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Down 11.9%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) shares dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 55,090 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 224,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

