Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.62, 364,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 958,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.