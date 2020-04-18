Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.62, 364,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 958,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.