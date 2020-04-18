United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,830,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100,000 shares. Currently, 39.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

United States Steel stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United States Steel by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 529,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

