Short Interest in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Drops By 28.3%

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 7,377,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 661.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.