WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $53,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 321,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

