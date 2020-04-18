Short Interest in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Drops By 20.4%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 4,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.