Short Interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Rises By 5.8%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 9,798,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.69, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

