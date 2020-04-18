Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 510,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.