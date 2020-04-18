Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $35.98 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.