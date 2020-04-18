Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 3,551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

