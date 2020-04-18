Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

WLK stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

