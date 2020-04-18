Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $5.65 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

