Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,262,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 209,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 325,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,290 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CMO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.23. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.