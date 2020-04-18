Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,712 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,432,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 285,194 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

