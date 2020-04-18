Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $106.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

