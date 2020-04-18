Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $76.85 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $126.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

