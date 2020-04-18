Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $150,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $35.93 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.