Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $153,000 in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.26 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $698.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

