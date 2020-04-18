Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 13,392 Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of RYI stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.