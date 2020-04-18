Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

PSF opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $32.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

