Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.13% of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZMLP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 299,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZMLP opened at $5.84 on Friday. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

