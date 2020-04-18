Amit Agarwal Sells 16,333 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $634,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,960.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $582,108.12.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $524,452.63.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of -269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

