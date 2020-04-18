Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.