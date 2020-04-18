Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

