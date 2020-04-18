6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 505,892 shares of company stock worth $4,287,919.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.44 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.