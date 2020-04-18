6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,083 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

About Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

