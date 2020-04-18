6 Meridian Invests $329,000 in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Shake Shack stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.