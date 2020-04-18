6 Meridian Sells 12,981 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $4,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

