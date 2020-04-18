Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.