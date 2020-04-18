Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.87 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 984,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.75. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

