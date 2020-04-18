T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 183.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.